The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
04.01.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
04.01.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA XFRA AT000B043245 UNICR.BK AUS. 14-17 2 FLR BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000HLB1W07 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA01B/15 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000HLB1WW1 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA01A/15 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000HLB2FV6 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA07F/15 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA US36962G5N05 GENERAL ELECTRIC 2017 MTN BD00 BON USD N
CA XFRA US36967FAB76 GENERAL ELECT. 15/17 FLR BD00 BON USD N
CA XFRA DE000LBB59U2 LBB IS.S.788 BD01 BON EUR N
CA BSDB XFRA ES0413900145 BCO SANTANDER 06/17 BD01 BON EUR N
CA XFRA US617446C235 MORGAN STANLEY 07/17 BD01 BON USD N
CA XFRA XS0456477578 PET. MEX. 09/17 MTN BD02 BON EUR N
CA A0DA XFRA XS0995097671 ADCB FIN.(CAYM.)13/17 MTN BD02 BON USD N


Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
