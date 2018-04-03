Erweiterte Funktionen

Federal National Mortgage Asso. - XFRA FRA:Deletion of Instruments from XETRA - 03.04.2018-002




03.04.18 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
03.04.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
03.04.2018

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA XFRA DE000LB0SAS7 LBBW ARRB SOLVEO 13/18 BD02 BON EUR N
CA XFRA US3135G0YM90 FED.NATL MTGE ASS. 13/18 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA US89236TCY91 TOYOTA MOTOR CRED 2018FLR BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA XS0356838952 GENERAL ELECT. 08/18 MTN BD02 BON MXN N
CA XFRA XS0613920502 COMMONW.BK AUSTR.11/18MTN BD02 BON EUR N


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,869 $ 99,815 $ 0,054 $ +0,05% 29.03./17:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3135G0YM90 A1HQCJ 100,89 $ 99,81 $
Werte im Artikel
99,87 plus
+0,05%
100,03 plus
0,00%
100,00 plus
0,00%
100,00 plus
0,00%
99,66 minus
-0,01%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 99,869 $ +0,05%  29.03.18
Frankfurt 99,208 $ 0,00%  29.03.18
  = Realtime
