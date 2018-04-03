Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Federal National Mortgage Association":

The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on03.04.2018Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am03.04.2018TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA XFRA DE000LB0SAS7 LBBW ARRB SOLVEO 13/18 BD02 BON EUR NCA XFRA US3135G0YM90 FED.NATL MTGE ASS. 13/18 BD02 BON USD NCA XFRA US89236TCY91 TOYOTA MOTOR CRED 2018FLR BD02 BON USD NCA XFRA XS0356838952 GENERAL ELECT. 08/18 MTN BD02 BON MXN NCA XFRA XS0613920502 COMMONW.BK AUSTR.11/18MTN BD02 BON EUR N