The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
02.07.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
02.07.2018

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA PI4A XFRA DE000A1TNFX0 PEINE IHS 13/18 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000DB5DFP3 DT.BANK MTN 10/18 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA US912796PN34 US TREASURY BILL 07/05/18 BD00 BON USD N
CA I23C XFRA XS0645669200 IMPER.BRANDS FIN.11/18MTN BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000BRL9105 NORDLB IS. 13/18 BD01 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000NLB4DS5 NORDLB IS.S.904 BD01 BON EUR N


