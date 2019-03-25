Erweiterte Funktionen
Ramsay Générale de Santé - XFRA FR0000044471: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME
25.03.19 07:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das folgende Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded EX-capital adjustment today.
Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed.
FR0000044471 GD6 RAMSAY GEN.D.S.INH.EO-,75
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded EX-capital adjustment today.
Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed.
FR0000044471 GD6 RAMSAY GEN.D.S.INH.EO-,75
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,50 €
|20,40 €
|-1,90 €
|-9,31%
|25.03./09:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000044471
|676646
|21,40 €
|16,60 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.