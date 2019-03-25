Erweiterte Funktionen



Ramsay Générale de Santé - XFRA FR0000044471: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME




25.03.19 07:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das folgende Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument will be traded EX-capital adjustment today.
Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed.

FR0000044471 GD6 RAMSAY GEN.D.S.INH.EO-,75


Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock startet neue Cannabis-Wellnessmarke in 400 Shops
525% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,50 € 20,40 € -1,90 € -9,31% 25.03./09:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000044471 676646 21,40 € 16,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 20,40 € -1,92%  08:20
Berlin 19,80 € -5,71%  08:42
Stuttgart 18,50 € -9,31%  08:22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock 10 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und Canopy Growth. Bester Cannabis Aktientip für 2019

TransCanna Holdings Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...