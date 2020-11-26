Erweiterte Funktionen
5,625% Fürstenberg Capital Gm. - XFRA : F2CA: Aussetzung/Suspension
26.11.20 10:41
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL FUERSTENBERG II 05/11UNB. F2CA DE000A0EUBN9 26.11.2020 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,25 €
|64,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.11./07:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0EUBN9
|A0EUBN
|93,75 €
|56,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|58,50 €
|-8,98%
|08:24
|Frankfurt
|64,25 €
|0,00%
|25.11.20
|Hannover
|63,99 €
|0,00%
|25.11.20
|München
|64,01 €
|0,00%
|25.11.20
|Stuttgart
|64,25 €
|0,00%
|25.11.20
|Berlin
|64,50 €
|0,00%
|25.11.20
|Düsseldorf
|58,00 €
|-9,73%
|09:03
|Hamburg
|55,00 €
|-14,40%
|08:45
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.