26.11.20 10:41
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL FUERSTENBERG II 05/11UNB. F2CA DE000A0EUBN9 26.11.2020 HZE/EOT

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,25 € 64,25 € -   € 0,00% 26.11./07:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0EUBN9 A0EUBN 93,75 € 56,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		58,50 € -8,98%  08:24
Frankfurt 64,25 € 0,00%  25.11.20
Hannover 63,99 € 0,00%  25.11.20
München 64,01 € 0,00%  25.11.20
Stuttgart 64,25 € 0,00%  25.11.20
Berlin 64,50 € 0,00%  25.11.20
Düsseldorf 58,00 € -9,73%  09:03
Hamburg 55,00 € -14,40%  08:45
  = Realtime
