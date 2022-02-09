Erweiterte Funktionen
Cyren - XFRA : EX TODAY
09.02.22 09:01
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Corporate Action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name IL0010832371 TOU Cyren Ltd.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,17 €
|0,204 €
|-0,034 €
|-16,67%
|09.02./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IL0010832371
|924128
|1,44 €
|0,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,17 €
|-16,67%
|08.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,202 €
|+1,00%
|08.02.22
|Frankfurt
|0,17 €
|0,00%
|08.02.22
|AMEX
|0,2462 $
|-0,55%
|02.02.22
|Berlin
|0,175 €
|-7,89%
|08.02.22
|Nasdaq
|0,2038 $
|-14,37%
|08.02.22
|NYSE
|0,1941 $
|-17,40%
|08.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|64
|250% Kursgewinn in wenigen T.
|24.07.20
|Commtouch (CTCH) Second Qu.
|21.08.03