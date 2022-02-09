Erweiterte Funktionen



09.02.22 09:01
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Corporate Action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name IL0010832371 TOU Cyren Ltd.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,17 € 0,204 € -0,034 € -16,67% 09.02./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IL0010832371 924128 1,44 € 0,16 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,17 € -16,67%  08.02.22
Düsseldorf 0,202 € +1,00%  08.02.22
Frankfurt 0,17 € 0,00%  08.02.22
AMEX 0,2462 $ -0,55%  02.02.22
Berlin 0,175 € -7,89%  08.02.22
Nasdaq 0,2038 $ -14,37%  08.02.22
NYSE 0,1941 $ -17,40%  08.02.22
