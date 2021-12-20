Erweiterte Funktionen
Stevens Gold Nevada - XFRA : EX TODAY
20.12.21 08:56
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Corporate Action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA86024R1010 311 STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,086 €
|0,0675 €
|0,0185 €
|+27,41%
|20.12./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA86024R1010
|A2QMJS
|0,25 €
|0,038 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,086 €
|+27,41%
|14.12.21
|Stuttgart
|0,0625 €
|0,00%
|17.12.21
|Berlin
|0,0675 €
|0,00%
|09:09
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,079 $
|-1,25%
|17.12.21
|Frankfurt
|0,059 €
|-15,11%
|17.12.21
= Realtime
