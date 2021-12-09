Erweiterte Funktionen



FinCanna Capital - XFRA : EX TODAY




09.12.21 08:53
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA31773B1058 4AL FINCANNA CAPITAL CORP.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Massiv unterbewertet. Uran Hot Stock
32 mal günstiger als Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 76 mal als NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0125 € 0,0125 € -   € 0,00% 09.12./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA31773B1058 A2JSG5 0,13 € 0,010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0125 € 0,00%  08.12.21
Frankfurt 0,0075 € 0,00%  08.12.21
München 0,0065 € 0,00%  08.12.21
Stuttgart 0,011 € 0,00%  08.12.21
Berlin 0,0125 € 0,00%  08:13
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0126 $ -21,25%  08.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
545 FinCanna wurde 23.11.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...