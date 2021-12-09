Erweiterte Funktionen
FinCanna Capital - XFRA : EX TODAY
09.12.21 08:53
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA31773B1058 4AL FINCANNA CAPITAL CORP.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0125 €
|0,0125 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.12./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA31773B1058
|A2JSG5
|0,13 €
|0,010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0125 €
|0,00%
|08.12.21
|Frankfurt
|0,0075 €
|0,00%
|08.12.21
|München
|0,0065 €
|0,00%
|08.12.21
|Stuttgart
|0,011 €
|0,00%
|08.12.21
|Berlin
|0,0125 €
|0,00%
|08:13
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0126 $
|-21,25%
|08.12.21
