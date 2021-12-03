Erweiterte Funktionen
EXACTEARTH LTD - XFRA : EX TODAY
03.12.21 08:46
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA30064C1032 0C5 EXACTEARTH LTD
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,40 $
|2,40 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA30064C1032
|A2AC7P
|2,65 $
|0,63 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,40 $
|0,00%
|18.11.21
= Realtime
