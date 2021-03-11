Erweiterte Funktionen
HSBC Holdings ADR - XFRA : EX TODAY
11.03.21 08:53
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US4042804066 HBC2 HSBC Holdings PLC
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,80 €
|25,80 €
|-1,00 €
|-3,88%
|11.03./09:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4042804066
|924153
|28,80 €
|14,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,40 €
|-3,05%
|08.03.21
|AMEX
|31,14 $
|+0,73%
|10.03.21
|Nasdaq
|31,09 $
|+0,58%
|10.03.21
|München
|26,20 €
|0,00%
|08:11
|Stuttgart
|25,80 €
|0,00%
|08:20
|NYSE
|31,08 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Hamburg
|25,20 €
|-2,33%
|08:03
|Hannover
|25,20 €
|-2,33%
|08:03
|Berlin
|25,20 €
|-3,82%
|09:20
|Frankfurt
|24,80 €
|-3,88%
|08:04
|Düsseldorf
|23,80 €
|-8,46%
|09:30
Aktuell
