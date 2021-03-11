Erweiterte Funktionen



11.03.21 08:53
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US4042804066 HBC2 HSBC Holdings PLC

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,80 € 25,80 € -1,00 € -3,88% 11.03./09:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4042804066 924153 28,80 € 14,90 €
Tradegate (RT) 		25,40 € -3,05%  08.03.21
AMEX 31,14 $ +0,73%  10.03.21
Nasdaq 31,09 $ +0,58%  10.03.21
München 26,20 € 0,00%  08:11
Stuttgart 25,80 € 0,00%  08:20
NYSE 31,08 $ 0,00%  01:00
Hamburg 25,20 € -2,33%  08:03
Hannover 25,20 € -2,33%  08:03
Berlin 25,20 € -3,82%  09:20
Frankfurt 24,80 € -3,88%  08:04
Düsseldorf 23,80 € -8,46%  09:30
  = Realtime
