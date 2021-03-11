Erweiterte Funktionen

Atlantica Yield - XFRA : EX TODAY




11.03.21 08:55
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GB00BLP5YB54 AY3 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,40 € 31,00 € -0,60 € -1,94% 11.03./10:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BLP5YB54 A116CH 40,20 € 16,70 €
Tradegate (RT) 		30,40 € -1,94%  08:00
AMEX 37,11 $ +0,71%  10.03.21
NYSE 36,86 $ -0,73%  10.03.21
Nasdaq 36,83 $ -0,78%  10.03.21
München 30,40 € -1,94%  08:00
Frankfurt 30,00 € -3,85%  08:13
Stuttgart 30,00 € -4,46%  08:00
Berlin 29,40 € -5,16%  08:00
