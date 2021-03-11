Erweiterte Funktionen
Atlantica Yield - XFRA : EX TODAY
11.03.21 08:55
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GB00BLP5YB54 AY3 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,40 €
|31,00 €
|-0,60 €
|-1,94%
|11.03./10:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLP5YB54
|A116CH
|40,20 €
|16,70 €
