Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Euronext":
 Indizes      Aktien      Zertifikate    


Euronext - XFRA : ENXB: Ex Corporate Action Today




30.04.21 08:05
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute ex Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name NL0006294274 ENXB EURONEXT N.V.

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
80,70 € 84,85 € -4,15 € -4,89% 30.04./11:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0006294274 A115MJ 109,60 € 75,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		80,70 € -4,89%  10:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 104,00 $ +0,68%  29.04.21
Düsseldorf 81,35 € -4,24%  10:30
Stuttgart 81,35 € -4,46%  10:32
Berlin 80,85 € -5,16%  09:51
München 79,95 € -5,61%  08:07
Frankfurt 78,90 € -6,24%  09:45
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Euronext übernimmt Borsa Mila. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...