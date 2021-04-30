Erweiterte Funktionen
Euronext - XFRA : ENXB: Ex Corporate Action Today
30.04.21 08:05
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute ex Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name NL0006294274 ENXB EURONEXT N.V.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|80,70 €
|84,85 €
|-4,15 €
|-4,89%
|30.04./11:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0006294274
|A115MJ
|109,60 €
|75,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|80,70 €
|-4,89%
|10:06
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|104,00 $
|+0,68%
|29.04.21
|Düsseldorf
|81,35 €
|-4,24%
|10:30
|Stuttgart
|81,35 €
|-4,46%
|10:32
|Berlin
|80,85 €
|-5,16%
|09:51
|München
|79,95 €
|-5,61%
|08:07
|Frankfurt
|78,90 €
|-6,24%
|09:45
