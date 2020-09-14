Erweiterte Funktionen
Equitorial Exploration - XFRA : EE1: Aussetzung/Suspension
14.09.20 08:57
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL EQUITORIAL EXPLORATION EE1 CA2945981074 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0052 €
|0,0084 €
|-0,0032 €
|-38,10%
|11.09./22:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA2945981074
|A14SME
|0,027 €
|0,0028 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0052 €
|-38,10%
|11.09.20
|Frankfurt
|0,0208 €
|+642,86%
|08:18
|München
|0,005 €
|0,00%
|11.09.20
|Berlin
|0,0064 €
|-20,00%
|11.09.20
|Stuttgart
|0,003 €
|-34,78%
|07.09.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,006 $
|-49,15%
|14.08.20
= Realtime
