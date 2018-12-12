Erweiterte Funktionen
E Bon Holdings - XFRA EBN: HEUTE EX/EX TODAY
12.12.18 07:58
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument hat heute seinen EX Tag.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument has its EX Date today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.
KYG2917V1023 EBN E.BON HOLDINGS
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,044 €
|0,044 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.12./11:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG2917V1023
|927164
|0,062 €
|0,043 €
