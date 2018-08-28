Das folgende Instrument wird am 28.08.2018 EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.Aus technischen Gruenden wird heute der CUM-Indikator angezeigt.The following instrument will be traded Ex capital measure on 28.08.2018.Due to technical reasons the CUM-indicator will be displayed today.Mnemonic ISIN NameE36 CY0101162119 SEABIRD EXPLO.