Erweiterte Funktionen
Seabird Exploration - XFRA E36 - HEUTE NICHT CUM
24.08.18 07:35
Xetra Newsboard
Das folgende Instrument wird am 28.08.2018 EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird heute der CUM-Indikator angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded Ex capital measure on 28.08.2018.
Due to technical reasons the CUM-indicator will be displayed today.
Mnemonic ISIN Name
E36 CY0101162119 SEABIRD EXPLO.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird heute der CUM-Indikator angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded Ex capital measure on 28.08.2018.
Due to technical reasons the CUM-indicator will be displayed today.
Mnemonic ISIN Name
E36 CY0101162119 SEABIRD EXPLO.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0165 €
|0,0153 €
|0,0012 €
|+7,84%
|24.08./08:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CY0101162119
|A0YHL9
|0,10 €
|0,0040 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|84
|SeaBird Exploration Plc:
|19.08.18