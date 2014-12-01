DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 17/27 DE000BLB4799 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 16/24 DE000BLB3V25 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 17/27 DE000BLB4X89 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 14/23 DE000BLB26P1 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS.14/22 VAR DE000BLB2S39 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 16/26 DE000BLB4QH4 BAW/UFN