Erweiterte Funktionen
Frühlingsanleihe 2019 - 2025 a. - XFRA : Diverse Bonds: Aussetzung/Suspension
04.05.21 12:10
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB7R50 07.05.2021 HZE/EOT BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29 DE000BLB7SM3 07.05.2021 HZE/EOT BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/24 DE000BLB7R68 07.05.2021 HZE/EOT BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 DE000BLB7R43 07.05.2021 HZE/EOT BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25 DE000BLB7SD2 07.05.2021 HZE/EOT BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25 DE000BLB7SK7 07.05.2021 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,02 €
|100,02 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.05./11:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB7SD2
|BLB7SD
|100,08 €
|97,80 €
Werte im Artikel
100,01
0,00%
100,01
0,00%
100,02
0,00%
100,02
0,00%
100,01
-0,01%
100,01
-0,01%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.