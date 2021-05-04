Erweiterte Funktionen



Frühlingsanleihe 2019 - 2025 a. - XFRA : Diverse Bonds: Aussetzung/Suspension




04.05.21 12:10
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB7R50 07.05.2021 HZE/EOT BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29 DE000BLB7SM3 07.05.2021 HZE/EOT BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/24 DE000BLB7R68 07.05.2021 HZE/EOT BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 DE000BLB7R43 07.05.2021 HZE/EOT BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25 DE000BLB7SD2 07.05.2021 HZE/EOT BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25 DE000BLB7SK7 07.05.2021 HZE/EOT

Aktuell
Erstklassige 5.602ppm Lithium - Neuer 541% Lithium Aktientip. Nach 10.640% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC.V) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

First Energy Metals Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,02 € 100,02 € -   € 0,00% 04.05./11:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB7SD2 BLB7SD 100,08 € 97,80 €
Werte im Artikel
100,01 plus
0,00%
100,01 plus
0,00%
100,02 plus
0,00%
100,02 plus
0,00%
100,01 minus
-0,01%
100,01 minus
-0,01%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 100,02 € 0,00%  11:00
Stuttgart 100,02 € 0,00%  11:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
530% Neuvorstellung - Neuer Protein Aktientip. Nach 2.204% mit Codexis ($CDXS) und 4.130% mit NutraScience ($BU.TO)

Pontus Protein Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...