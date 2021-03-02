Erweiterte Funktionen
variabel Bayerische Landesbank . - XFRA : Diverse Bonds: Aussetzung/Suspension
02.03.21 17:19
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29 DE000BLB7M30 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 DE000BLB7MJ2 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB7MK0 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29 DE000BLB7MU9 BAW/UFN
