Erweiterte Funktionen



variabel Bayerische Landesbank . - XFRA : Diverse Bonds: Aussetzung/Suspension




02.03.21 17:19
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29 DE000BLB7M30 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 DE000BLB7MJ2 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB7MK0 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29 DE000BLB7MU9 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Bitcoin Hot Stock meldet 1.076% Umsatzanstieg seit Dez 2020
215% Fintech Hot Stock nach 479% mit Paypal ($PYPL)

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,93 € 99,23 € 0,70 € +0,71% 02.03./16:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB7MU9 BLB7MU 100,90 € 99,09 €
Werte im Artikel
99,93 plus
+0,71%
99,93 plus
+0,70%
99,91 plus
0,00%
99,82 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,93 € +0,71%  14:40
Stuttgart 99,93 € +0,71%  15:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Exponentielles Ressourcen-Upgrade voraus - 10,6 Mrd $ Lithium entdeckt. 525% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und GM ($GM)

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...