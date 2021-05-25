DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 DE000BLB7U48 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 DE000BLB7TT6 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB7U30 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB7TU4 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/24 DE000BLB7TV2 BAW/UFN