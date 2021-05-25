Erweiterte Funktionen
Frühlingsanleihe 2019 - 2024 a. - XFRA : Diverse BLB Anleihen: Aussetzung/Suspension
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 DE000BLB7U48 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 DE000BLB7TT6 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB7U30 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB7TU4 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/24 DE000BLB7TV2 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,02 €
|100,02 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.05./12:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB7TV2
|BLB7TV
|100,11 €
|97,80 €
Werte im Artikel
100,01
0,00%
100,02
0,00%
100,01
0,00%
100,01
0,00%
100,01
-0,01%
= Realtime
