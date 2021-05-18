Finanztrends Video zu Isra Vision



he following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 18.05.2021 Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 18.05.2021 ISIN Name AU000000DAV3 DAVENPORT RESOURCES LTD BMG7304P1398 BLUE RIVER H.PO.CO.HD-,10 CA72764B1004 PLATEAU ENERGY MET. DE0005488100 ISRA VISION O.N. SE0000103699 HEXAGON AB B FRIA SK1,333 SE0000107401 INVESTOR A (FRIA) SK6,25 SE0000107419 INVESTOR B (FRIA) SK6,25 SE0000412991 PROACT IT GROUP AB SK 1 US235825AE66 DANA 2024 US37951D3008 GLOBAL EAGLE ENT.DL-,0001