The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 15.09.2021 Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 15.09.2021 ISIN Name DE000BLB2S39 BAY.LDSBK.IS.14/22 VAR DE000BLB26P1 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 14/23 CA1358701037 CANADIAN GOLDCAMPS CORP. CA62987D1087 NAMASTE TECHN.INC. DE000BLB3V25 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 16/24 DE000BLB4QH4 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 16/26 DE000BLB4X89 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 17/27 DE000BLB4799 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 17/27 FI4000383898 ADAPTEO OYJ