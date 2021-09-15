Erweiterte Funktionen



Minimax-Floater 2017 - 2027 a. - XFRA : Deletion of Instruments from Boerse Frankfurt -15.09.21




15.09.21 20:15
The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 15.09.2021 Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 15.09.2021 ISIN Name DE000BLB2S39 BAY.LDSBK.IS.14/22 VAR DE000BLB26P1 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 14/23 CA1358701037 CANADIAN GOLDCAMPS CORP. CA62987D1087 NAMASTE TECHN.INC. DE000BLB3V25 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 16/24 DE000BLB4QH4 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 16/26 DE000BLB4X89 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 17/27 DE000BLB4799 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 17/27 FI4000383898 ADAPTEO OYJ

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,71 € 102,79 € -   € 0,00% 14.09./14:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB4799 BLB479 103,42 € 101,13 €
Werte im Artikel
0,12 plus
+3,25%
100,47 plus
+0,01%
101,75 plus
0,00%
16,04 plus
0,00%
102,88 minus
-0,01%
102,88 minus
-0,06%
102,78 minus
-0,06%
102,71 minus
-0,08%
0,015 minus
-25,64%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 102,72 € -0,08%  14.09.21
Stuttgart 102,71 € -0,08%  14.09.21
