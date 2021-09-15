Erweiterte Funktionen
Minimax-Floater 2017 - 2027 a. - XFRA : Deletion of Instruments from Boerse Frankfurt -15.09.21
15.09.21 20:15
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 15.09.2021 Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 15.09.2021 ISIN Name DE000BLB2S39 BAY.LDSBK.IS.14/22 VAR DE000BLB26P1 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 14/23 CA1358701037 CANADIAN GOLDCAMPS CORP. CA62987D1087 NAMASTE TECHN.INC. DE000BLB3V25 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 16/24 DE000BLB4QH4 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 16/26 DE000BLB4X89 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 17/27 DE000BLB4799 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 17/27 FI4000383898 ADAPTEO OYJ
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,71 €
|102,79 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.09./14:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB4799
|BLB479
|103,42 €
|101,13 €
