Finanztrends Video zu Aphria



mehr >

The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 04.05.2021 Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 04.05.2021 ISIN Name CA03765K1049 APHRIA INC. CA09369R2054 BLOCPLAY ENTERTAINMENT CA1048331088 BRAGG GAMING GRP NEW DE000BLB7R43 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 DE000BLB7R50 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB7R68 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/24 DE000BLB7SD2 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25 DE000BLB7SK7 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25 DE000BLB7SM3 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29 US48214T1079 JUST EAT TAKEAW. UNSP.ADR