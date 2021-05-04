Erweiterte Funktionen



JUST EAT TAKEAW. UNSP. - XFRA : Deletion of Instruments from Boerse Frankfurt-04.05.21




04.05.21 19:48
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 04.05.2021 Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 04.05.2021 ISIN Name CA03765K1049 APHRIA INC. CA09369R2054 BLOCPLAY ENTERTAINMENT CA1048331088 BRAGG GAMING GRP NEW DE000BLB7R43 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 DE000BLB7R50 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB7R68 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/24 DE000BLB7SD2 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25 DE000BLB7SK7 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25 DE000BLB7SM3 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29 US48214T1079 JUST EAT TAKEAW. UNSP.ADR

Aktuell
Erstklassige 5.602ppm Lithium - Neuer 541% Lithium Aktientip. Nach 10.640% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC.V) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

First Energy Metals Limited




 
Finanztrends Video zu Aphria


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,50 € 8,60 € -   € 0,00% 04.05./07:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US48214T1079 A2QBYW 11,40 € 7,25 €
Werte im Artikel
100,01 plus
0,00%
100,01 plus
0,00%
100,02 plus
0,00%
100,02 plus
0,00%
100,01 minus
-0,01%
100,01 minus
-0,01%
15,38 minus
-0,45%
8,50 minus
-1,16%
0,38 minus
-1,17%
1,18 minus
-9,23%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 8,50 € -1,16%  03.05.21
Frankfurt 8,25 € -1,79%  03.05.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
530% Neuvorstellung - Neuer Protein Aktientip. Nach 2.204% mit Codexis ($CDXS) und 4.130% mit NutraScience ($BU.TO)

Pontus Protein Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...