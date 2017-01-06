Erweiterte Funktionen



06.01.17 09:57
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME WKN ISIN BIS/UNTIL

2,979,,DZ BANK IS.E.7682VAR DZ3QBM DE000DZ3QBM8 13.01.2016 HZE/EOT


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,80 € 99,80 € -   € 0,00% 06.01./09:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DZ3QBM8 DZ3QBM 102,30 € 99,10 €
Frankfurt 99,80 € 0,00%  05.01.17
