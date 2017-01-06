Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK IS.E.7682VAR - XFRA DZ3QBM: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
06.01.17 09:57
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME WKN ISIN BIS/UNTIL
2,979,,DZ BANK IS.E.7682VAR DZ3QBM DE000DZ3QBM8 13.01.2016 HZE/EOT
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME WKN ISIN BIS/UNTIL
2,979,,DZ BANK IS.E.7682VAR DZ3QBM DE000DZ3QBM8 13.01.2016 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.01./09:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DZ3QBM8
|DZ3QBM
|102,30 €
|99,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,80 €
|0,00%
|05.01.17
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.