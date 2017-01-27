Erweiterte Funktionen



27.01.17 10:29
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME WKN ISIN BIS/UNTIL

3,944 DZ BANK IS.E.7767VAR DZ35W1 DE000DZ35W17 31.01.2017 HZE/EOT


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,35 € 99,35 € -   € 0,00% 27.01./10:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DZ35W17 DZ35W1 102,70 € 99,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,35 € 0,00%  26.01.17
  = Realtime
