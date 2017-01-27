Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK IS.E.7767VAR - XFRA DZ35W1: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION CORRECTION
27.01.17 10:29
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME WKN ISIN BIS/UNTIL
3,944 DZ BANK IS.E.7767VAR DZ35W1 DE000DZ35W17 31.01.2017 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,35 €
|99,35 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.01./10:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DZ35W17
|DZ35W1
|102,70 €
|99,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,35 €
|0,00%
|26.01.17
Aktuell
