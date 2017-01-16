Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK IS.A441 - XFRA DZ1J8J: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
16.01.17 11:36
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING SHARE IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
0,85 DZ Bank IS.A441 DZ1J8J DE000DZ1J8J9 23.01.17 HZE/EOT
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,02 €
|100,02 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.01./11:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DZ1J8J9
|DZ1J8J
|100,37 €
|99,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|100,02 €
|0,00%
|11:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
