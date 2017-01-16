Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK IS.A437 - XFRA DZ1J8E: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
16.01.17 13:59
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
1,05 DZ BANK IS.A437 (16/27) DZ1J8E DE000DZ1J8E0 23.01.2017
HANDELSZEITENDE
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,68 €
|99,66 €
|0,02 €
|+0,02%
|16.01./13:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DZ1J8E0
|DZ1J8E
|100,33 €
|98,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,68 €
|+0,02%
|11:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
