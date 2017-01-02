Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK IS.A432 - XFRA DZ1J79: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
02.01.17 11:48
DER FOLGENDE BOND IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
0,95 DZ Bank ISA432 DZ1J79 DE000DZ1J790 09.01.17 HZE/EOT
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,51 €
|99,51 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.01./11:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DZ1J790
|DZ1J79
|100,06 €
|97,76 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,51 €
|0,00%
|11:00
