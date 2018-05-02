Erweiterte Funktionen



02.05.18 08:56
Xetra Newsboard


DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
NIGHTHAWK ENERGY LS-,0025 DWO GB00B156TD53 BAW/UFN


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0012 € 0,0012 € -   € 0,00% 02.05./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B156TD53 A0MMNB 0,020 € 0,0010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,001 € 0,00%  30.04.18
Stuttgart 0,0012 € 0,00%  08:11
Berlin 0,0008 € 0,00%  30.04.18
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0017 $ -15,00%  27.04.18
  = Realtime
