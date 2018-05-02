Erweiterte Funktionen
Nighthawk Energy PLC - XFRA DWO: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
02.05.18 08:56
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
NIGHTHAWK ENERGY LS-,0025 DWO GB00B156TD53 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0012 €
|0,0012 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.05./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B156TD53
|A0MMNB
|0,020 €
|0,0010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|30.04.18
|Stuttgart
|0,0012 €
|0,00%
|08:11
|Berlin
|0,0008 €
|0,00%
|30.04.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0017 $
|-15,00%
|27.04.18
= Realtime
