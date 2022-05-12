Erweiterte Funktionen



12.05.22 07:28
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US25157Y2028 DPWA Deutsche Post AG

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,40 € 37,20 € 0,20 € +0,54% 12.05./08:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US25157Y2028 A0YF81 62,00 € 35,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 37,40 € +0,54%  08:01
München 37,20 € 0,00%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 39,14 $ -1,19%  11.05.22
Frankfurt 36,40 € -1,62%  08:01
Berlin 36,40 € -1,62%  08:01
  = Realtime
