Deutsche Post ADR - XFRA : DPWA: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
12.05.22 07:28
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US25157Y2028 DPWA Deutsche Post AG
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,40 €
|37,20 €
|0,20 €
|+0,54%
|12.05./08:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US25157Y2028
|A0YF81
|62,00 €
|35,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|37,40 €
|+0,54%
|08:01
|München
|37,20 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|39,14 $
|-1,19%
|11.05.22
|Frankfurt
|36,40 €
|-1,62%
|08:01
|Berlin
|36,40 €
|-1,62%
|08:01
= Realtime
