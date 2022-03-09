Erweiterte Funktionen
BIOPORTO A/S B - XFRA : DK0011048619: EX TODAY
09.03.22 08:04
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Corporate Action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DK0011048619 2P4 Bioporto A/S B
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1636 €
|0,169 €
|-0,0054 €
|-3,20%
|09.03./09:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DK0011048619
|893191
|0,79 €
|0,16 €
= Realtime
