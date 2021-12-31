Erweiterte Funktionen



VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.12.2021




31.12.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.12.2021 The instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.12.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,98 $ 25,94 $ 0,04 $ +0,15% 31.12./00:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92556D2053 A3CWXD 26,47 $ 25,05 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 25,98 $ +0,15%  30.12.21
NYSE 25,38 $ +0,06%  16.12.21
Frankfurt 22,60 € 0,00%  30.12.21
  = Realtime
