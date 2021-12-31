Erweiterte Funktionen
VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.12.2021
31.12.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.12.2021 The instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,98 $
|25,94 $
|0,04 $
|+0,15%
|31.12./00:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92556D2053
|A3CWXD
|26,47 $
|25,05 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
