Das Instrument AB5 US0454871056 ASSOC. BANC-CORP DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.05.2022 The instrument AB5 US0454871056 ASSOC. BANC-CORP DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,84 $
|20,58 $
|0,26 $
|+1,26%
|27.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0454871056
|907145
|25,78 $
|18,40 $
