Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.05.2022 - BMG2113M1203




29.05.22 21:49
Das Instrument CJW1 BMG2113M1203 CHOW SANG SANG LTD HD-,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.05.2022 The instrument CJW1 BMG2113M1203 CHOW SANG SANG LTD HD-,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
998,38 € 996,36 € 2,02 € +0,20% 27.05./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3GUT2 LB3GUT 1.010 € 979,09 €
Werte im Artikel
998,38 plus
+0,20%
-    plus
0,00%
0,98 minus
-0,51%
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		998,38 € +0,20%  27.05.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 998,38 € +0,18%  27.05.22
