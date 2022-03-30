Erweiterte Funktionen

Old National Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.03.2022 - GB00B4X1RC86




30.03.22 00:21
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SMC GB00B4X1RC86 SMART METERING SYS LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.03.2022 The instrument SMC GB00B4X1RC86 SMART METERING SYS LS-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,22 $ 17,07 $ 0,15 $ +0,88% 29.03./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6800331075 883852 20,50 $ 15,53 $
Werte im Artikel
17,22 plus
+0,88%
0,13 plus
0,00%
9,26 minus
-0,43%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 17,22 $ +0,88%  29.03.22
NYSE 17,22 $ +0,82%  29.03.22
AMEX 17,21 $ +0,82%  29.03.22
Frankfurt 15,30 € -1,29%  29.03.22
  = Realtime
