Moneysupermarket - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.03.2022 - GB00B1ZBKY84
31.03.22 00:03
Das Instrument 39M GB00B1ZBKY84 MONEYSUPERMARKET LS-,02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.03.2022 The instrument 39M GB00B1ZBKY84 MONEYSUPERMARKET LS-,02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,34 €
|2,40 €
|-0,06 €
|-2,50%
|30.03./21:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B1ZBKY84
|A0MW73
|3,28 €
|2,24 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,34 €
|-2,50%
|30.03.22
|Frankfurt
|2,34 €
|0,00%
|30.03.22
|München
|2,40 €
|0,00%
|30.03.22
|Stuttgart
|2,32 €
|0,00%
|30.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|2,32 €
|-0,85%
|30.03.22
|Berlin
|2,34 €
|-1,68%
|30.03.22
= Realtime
