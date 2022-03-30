Erweiterte Funktionen
WINPAK LTD - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.03.2022 - CA97535P1045
30.03.22 00:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 25W CA97535P1045 WINPAK LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.03.2022 The instrument 25W CA97535P1045 WINPAK LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.03.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,01 $
|32,74 $
|-0,73 $
|-2,23%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA97535P1045
|812695
|36,10 $
|27,28 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|28,40 €
|-2,07%
|29.03.22
|Stuttgart
|28,40 €
|-2,07%
|29.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|32,01 $
|-2,23%
|28.03.22
= Realtime
