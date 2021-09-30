Erweiterte Funktionen
TP ICAP GROUP PLC LS -,25 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.09.2021 - JE00BMDZN391
29.09.21 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 8D7 JE00BMDZN391 TP ICAP GROUP PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.09.2021 The instrument 8D7 JE00BMDZN391 TP ICAP GROUP PLC LS -,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,75 $
|2,26301 $
|0,487 $
|+21,52%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00BMDZN391
|A2QMAV
|3,37 $
|2,20 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,75 $
|+21,52%
|23.09.21
|Berlin
|1,92 €
|+2,02%
|29.09.21
|Stuttgart
|1,868 €
|-0,85%
|29.09.21
|Frankfurt
|1,852 €
|-1,80%
|29.09.21
|München
|1,852 €
|-1,80%
|29.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.