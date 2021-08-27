Erweiterte Funktionen



Factset Research Systems - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.08.2021 - US3030751057




27.08.21 00:21
Das Instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.08.2021 The instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.08.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
374,01 $ 374,01 $ -   $ 0,00% 26.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3030751057 901629 376,39 $ 294,22 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		318,60 € +0,06%  25.08.21
Berlin 319,00 € +2,05%  26.08.21
München 319,00 € +1,79%  26.08.21
Frankfurt 319,00 € +1,72%  26.08.21
Stuttgart 316,80 € +0,76%  26.08.21
NYSE 374,01 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 364,83 $ 0,00%  11.08.21
Düsseldorf 317,40 € -0,31%  26.08.21
Nasdaq 374,15 $ -0,53%  26.08.21
  = Realtime
