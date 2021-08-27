Erweiterte Funktionen
Factset Research Systems - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.08.2021 - US3030751057
27.08.21 00:21
Das Instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.08.2021 The instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|374,01 $
|374,01 $
|- $
|0,00%
|26.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3030751057
|901629
|376,39 $
|294,22 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|318,60 €
|+0,06%
|25.08.21
|Berlin
|319,00 €
|+2,05%
|26.08.21
|München
|319,00 €
|+1,79%
|26.08.21
|Frankfurt
|319,00 €
|+1,72%
|26.08.21
|Stuttgart
|316,80 €
|+0,76%
|26.08.21
|NYSE
|374,01 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|364,83 $
|0,00%
|11.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|317,40 €
|-0,31%
|26.08.21
|Nasdaq
|374,15 $
|-0,53%
|26.08.21
