Sun Communities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.03.2022 - US8666741041
29.03.22 00:05
Das Instrument SCZ US8666741041 SUN COMM. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.03.2022 The instrument SCZ US8666741041 SUN COMM. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|176,39 $
|176,39 $
|- $
|0,00%
|28.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8666741041
|888745
|211,79 $
|148,41 $
= Realtime
