Das Instrument SCZ US8666741041 SUN COMM. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.03.2022 The instrument SCZ US8666741041 SUN COMM. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2022