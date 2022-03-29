Erweiterte Funktionen



Sun Communities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.03.2022 - US8666741041




29.03.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SCZ US8666741041 SUN COMM. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.03.2022 The instrument SCZ US8666741041 SUN COMM. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
176,39 $ 176,39 $ -   $ 0,00% 28.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8666741041 888745 211,79 $ 148,41 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 160,00 € +1,91%  28.03.22
AMEX 176,57 $ +1,51%  28.03.22
Nasdaq 176,37 $ +1,48%  28.03.22
München 157,00 € 0,00%  28.03.22
NYSE 176,39 $ 0,00%  01:00
  = Realtime
