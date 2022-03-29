Erweiterte Funktionen
Spirit Realty Capital - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.03.2022 - US84860W3007
29.03.22 00:05
Das Instrument 21S1 US84860W3007 SPIRIT REALTY CAP. DL-,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.03.2022 The instrument 21S1 US84860W3007 SPIRIT REALTY CAP. DL-,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|46,07 $
|46,07 $
|- $
|0,00%
|28.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US84860W3007
|A2PAJV
|52,28 $
|41,81 $
= Realtime
