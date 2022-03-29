Erweiterte Funktionen
STMicroelectronics - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.03.2022 - US2315611010
Das Instrument CWT US2315611010 CURTISS-WRIGHT DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.03.2022 The instrument CWT US2315611010 CURTISS-WRIGHT DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,744 $
|45,018 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0000226223
|893438
|52,12 $
|34,43 $
153,19
0,00%
44,74
-0,61%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,855 €
|+0,74%
|28.03.22
|Hannover
|40,185 €
|+0,61%
|28.03.22
|Stuttgart
|40,30 €
|+0,54%
|28.03.22
|München
|40,21 €
|+0,34%
|28.03.22
|Frankfurt
|40,36 €
|-0,19%
|28.03.22
|Berlin
|40,005 €
|-0,21%
|28.03.22
|Hamburg
|39,80 €
|-0,35%
|28.03.22
|Xetra
|40,00 €
|-0,42%
|28.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|44,744 $
|-0,61%
|28.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|39,975 €
|-1,06%
|28.03.22
= Realtime
