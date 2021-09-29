Erweiterte Funktionen
Cromwell Pty Gp Stpld Sec - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.09.2021 - AU000000CMW8
29.09.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument C4Q AU000000CMW8 CROMWELL PTY GP STPLD SEC EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.09.2021 The instrument C4Q AU000000CMW8 CROMWELL PTY GP STPLD SEC EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,5022 €
|0,5025 €
|-0,0003 €
|-0,06%
|28.09./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000CMW8
|A0ESJ6
|0,61 €
|0,49 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,50 €
|-3,10%
|28.09.21
|München
|0,518 €
|0,00%
|28.09.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,64 $
|0,00%
|01.09.21
|Frankfurt
|0,5022 €
|-0,06%
|28.09.21
|Berlin
|0,5099 €
|-0,97%
|28.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.