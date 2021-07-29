Erweiterte Funktionen



Moneysupermarket - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.07.2021 - GB00B1ZBKY84




29.07.21 00:02
Das Instrument 39M GB00B1ZBKY84 MONEYSUPERMARKET LS-,02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.07.2021 The instrument 39M GB00B1ZBKY84 MONEYSUPERMARKET LS-,02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.07.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,98 € 2,98 € -   € 0,00% 28.07./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1ZBKY84 A0MW73 3,28 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,98 € 0,00%  27.07.21
Frankfurt 2,96 € +0,68%  28.07.21
Berlin 2,98 € 0,00%  28.07.21
Stuttgart 2,92 € -0,68%  28.07.21
München 3,04 € -1,30%  28.07.21
Düsseldorf 2,94 € -2,00%  28.07.21
