Moneysupermarket - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.07.2021 - GB00B1ZBKY84
29.07.21 00:02
Das Instrument 39M GB00B1ZBKY84 MONEYSUPERMARKET LS-,02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.07.2021 The instrument 39M GB00B1ZBKY84 MONEYSUPERMARKET LS-,02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,98 €
|2,98 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.07./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B1ZBKY84
|A0MW73
|3,28 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,98 €
|0,00%
|27.07.21
|Frankfurt
|2,96 €
|+0,68%
|28.07.21
|Berlin
|2,98 €
|0,00%
|28.07.21
|Stuttgart
|2,92 €
|-0,68%
|28.07.21
|München
|3,04 €
|-1,30%
|28.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|2,94 €
|-2,00%
|28.07.21
= Realtime
