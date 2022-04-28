Erweiterte Funktionen
ABO Wind - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.04.2022 - DE0005760029
27.04.22 23:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AB9 DE0005760029 ABO WIND AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.04.2022 The instrument AB9 DE0005760029 ABO WIND AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.04.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|60,40 €
|60,00 €
|0,40 €
|+0,67%
|27.04./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005760029
|576002
|68,00 €
|41,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|61,00 €
|-0,65%
|27.04.22
|Frankfurt
|61,80 €
|+1,31%
|27.04.22
|Xetra
|60,40 €
|+0,67%
|27.04.22
|Stuttgart
|59,80 €
|-0,66%
|27.04.22
|München
|61,20 €
|-2,86%
|27.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|59,00 €
|-2,96%
|27.04.22
|Hamburg
|60,20 €
|-4,75%
|27.04.22
|Berlin
|59,60 €
|-5,70%
|27.04.22
