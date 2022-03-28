Erweiterte Funktionen



Commercial Metals Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.03.2022 - US2017231034




27.03.22 21:35
Das Instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.03.2022 The instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,55 $ 43,36 $ 0,19 $ +0,44% 25.03./21:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2017231034 855786 43,56 $ 27,57 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		37,60 € -5,53%  22.03.22
Xetra 39,60 € +7,61%  25.03.22
Frankfurt 38,80 € +6,01%  25.03.22
München 39,00 € +4,84%  25.03.22
Stuttgart 39,20 € +3,16%  25.03.22
Berlin 38,80 € +1,57%  25.03.22
Düsseldorf 39,00 € +1,56%  25.03.22
AMEX 43,49 $ +0,49%  25.03.22
Nasdaq 43,56 $ +0,48%  25.03.22
NYSE 43,55 $ +0,44%  25.03.22
