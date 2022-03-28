Das Instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.03.2022 The instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2022