Erweiterte Funktionen
Commercial Metals Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.03.2022 - US2017231034
27.03.22 21:35
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.03.2022 The instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,55 $
|43,36 $
|0,19 $
|+0,44%
|25.03./21:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2017231034
|855786
|43,56 $
|27,57 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,60 €
|-5,53%
|22.03.22
|Xetra
|39,60 €
|+7,61%
|25.03.22
|Frankfurt
|38,80 €
|+6,01%
|25.03.22
|München
|39,00 €
|+4,84%
|25.03.22
|Stuttgart
|39,20 €
|+3,16%
|25.03.22
|Berlin
|38,80 €
|+1,57%
|25.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|39,00 €
|+1,56%
|25.03.22
|AMEX
|43,49 $
|+0,49%
|25.03.22
|Nasdaq
|43,56 $
|+0,48%
|25.03.22
|NYSE
|43,55 $
|+0,44%
|25.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.