NEXT FIFTEEN - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.10.2021 - GB0030026057
28.10.21 00:14
Das Instrument 8LS GB0030026057 NEXT FIFTEEN LS-,025 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.10.2021 The instrument 8LS GB0030026057 NEXT FIFTEEN LS-,025 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,30 €
|14,60 €
|-0,30 €
|-2,05%
|27.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0030026057
|929977
|14,90 €
|6,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,75 $
|+12,40%
|27.10.21
|Frankfurt
|14,40 €
|-1,37%
|27.10.21
|Stuttgart
|14,30 €
|-2,05%
|27.10.21
