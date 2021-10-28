Erweiterte Funktionen



NEXT FIFTEEN - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.10.2021 - GB0030026057




28.10.21 00:14
Das Instrument 8LS GB0030026057 NEXT FIFTEEN LS-,025 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.10.2021 The instrument 8LS GB0030026057 NEXT FIFTEEN LS-,025 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.10.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,30 € 14,60 € -0,30 € -2,05% 27.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0030026057 929977 14,90 € 6,65 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,75 $ +12,40%  27.10.21
Frankfurt 14,40 € -1,37%  27.10.21
Stuttgart 14,30 € -2,05%  27.10.21
  = Realtime
