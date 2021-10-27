Erweiterte Funktionen



Sylvania Platinum - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.10.2021 - BMG864081044




27.10.21 00:04
Das Instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.10.2021 The instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,46 $ 1,50 $ -0,04 $ -2,67% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG864081044 A1H6XC 2,10 $ 0,86 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,26 € +0,80%  26.10.21
München 1,30 € 0,00%  26.10.21
Berlin 1,30 € 0,00%  26.10.21
Stuttgart 1,25 € -1,57%  26.10.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,46 $ -2,67%  26.10.21
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 Sylvania Platinum: 0,45 Euro 25.04.21
