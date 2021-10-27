Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.10.2021 The instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.10.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,46 $
|1,50 $
|-0,04 $
|-2,67%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG864081044
|A1H6XC
|2,10 $
|0,86 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,26 €
|+0,80%
|26.10.21
|München
|1,30 €
|0,00%
|26.10.21
|Berlin
|1,30 €
|0,00%
|26.10.21
|Stuttgart
|1,25 €
|-1,57%
|26.10.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,46 $
|-2,67%
|26.10.21
= Realtime
