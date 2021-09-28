Erweiterte Funktionen



Nomad Royalty Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.09.2021 - CA65532M6062




28.09.21 00:06
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument IRL CA65532M6062 NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY NEW EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.09.2021 The instrument IRL CA65532M6062 NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY NEW EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2021

Aktuell
Diese neue Gold-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 8.025% mit GT Gold
Übernahme nahe 3,4 Mio. Unzen Gold Karma-Mine von Endeavour Mining ($EDV.TO)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,48 $ 6,59 $ -0,11 $ -1,67% 27.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA65532M6062 A3CRT4 7,02 $ 6,35 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,45 € -0,91%  23.09.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,075 $ +1,65%  30.08.21
Frankfurt 5,50 € 0,00%  27.09.21
AMEX 6,42 $ 0,00%  17.09.21
Nasdaq 6,48 $ -1,67%  27.09.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Super-Zyklus treibt Uranpreis auf neues Allzeithoch über 140 USD. Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein - Jetzt diese Uran-Aktie kaufen

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...