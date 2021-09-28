Erweiterte Funktionen
Nomad Royalty Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.09.2021 - CA65532M6062
28.09.21 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IRL CA65532M6062 NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY NEW EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.09.2021 The instrument IRL CA65532M6062 NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY NEW EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,48 $
|6,59 $
|-0,11 $
|-1,67%
|27.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA65532M6062
|A3CRT4
|7,02 $
|6,35 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,45 €
|-0,91%
|23.09.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,075 $
|+1,65%
|30.08.21
|Frankfurt
|5,50 €
|0,00%
|27.09.21
|AMEX
|6,42 $
|0,00%
|17.09.21
|Nasdaq
|6,48 $
|-1,67%
|27.09.21
= Realtime
