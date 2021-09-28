Erweiterte Funktionen
DREAM INDUSTR.R.E.I.TR. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.09.2021 - CA26153W1095
28.09.21 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 6MS CA26153W1095 DREAM INDUSTR.R.E.I.TR. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.09.2021 The instrument 6MS CA26153W1095 DREAM INDUSTR.R.E.I.TR. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,114 $
|13,28 $
|-0,166 $
|-1,25%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA26153W1095
|A113TE
|13,55 $
|8,36 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|11,006 €
|+0,53%
|27.09.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,114 $
|-1,25%
|24.09.21
= Realtime
