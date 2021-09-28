Erweiterte Funktionen



DREAM INDUSTR.R.E.I.TR. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.09.2021 - CA26153W1095




28.09.21 00:06
Das Instrument 6MS CA26153W1095 DREAM INDUSTR.R.E.I.TR. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.09.2021 The instrument 6MS CA26153W1095 DREAM INDUSTR.R.E.I.TR. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,114 $ 13,28 $ -0,166 $ -1,25% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA26153W1095 A113TE 13,55 $ 8,36 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 11,006 € +0,53%  27.09.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,114 $ -1,25%  24.09.21
  = Realtime
