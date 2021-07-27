Erweiterte Funktionen
CSW Industrials - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.07.2021 - US1264021064
26.07.21 23:48
Das Instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.07.2021 The instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|115,33 $
|116,53 $
|-1,20 $
|-1,03%
|26.07./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1264021064
|A140CD
|143,23 $
|64,85 $
= Realtime
