CSW Industrials - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.07.2021 - US1264021064




26.07.21 23:48
Das Instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.07.2021 The instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.07.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
115,33 $ 116,53 $ -1,20 $ -1,03% 26.07./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1264021064 A140CD 143,23 $ 64,85 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 97,50 € +1,04%  26.07.21
NYSE 116,03 $ 0,00%  22.07.21
AMEX 118,60 $ 0,00%  09.07.21
Nasdaq 115,33 $ -1,03%  26.07.21
  = Realtime
